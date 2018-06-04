The Maharashtra 10th result is expected out sometime during the first week of June. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the SSC result 2018 sometime soon, on the board’s official results website, mahresult.nic.in.

The board declared the HSC or 12th results on May 30th, and several news outlets are speculating that the Maharashtra SSC results won’t be far behind. In addition to the board’s official website, students will also be able to check their MSBSHSE Class 10 results on examresults.net and results.maharashtraeducation.com. The latter has been updated to say that the Maharashtra SSC results will be declared on the site soon.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018

Visit the Maharashtra education board’s official results website. Click on the link for the MSBSHSE SSC result. Enter the details requested, such as roll number, and click on Submit or View Result. Your Maharashtra 10th results will be displayed.

The 2018 Maharashtra State board exams for class 10 were conducted from March 1 to March 24 this year.