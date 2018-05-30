The 12th result of the Maharashtra HSC board exam has been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and the link to the HSC result is now live online. Students can check their Maharashtra 12th result on mahresults.nic.in, the board’s official website for releasing the results. The MSBSHSE HSC result will also be available on maharashtraeducation.com.

A direct link to the Maharashtra board’s website to check HSC results can be found here. The websites seems to be experiencing technical difficulties, perhaps due to increased traffic.

The Maharashtra 12th exams saw an overall pass percentage of 88.41%. Girls did better than boys with 92.36% of girls passing the exam, compared with 85.23% of boys. The highest pass percentage among the nine districts was recorded by the Konkan district, in which 94.85% passed the exam.

The Maharashtra board revealed that it would release the results of its 12th HSC exam today at 1pm. However, the MSBSHSE declared the result at about 9am at a press conference in Pune. The results were uploaded to the official websites, from where students can check, as announced, at about 1pm.

Students can also check third-party websites such as result.mkcl.org, hscresult.mkcl.org, and examresults.net, to access their MSBSHSE 12th results. Also, apart from these websites, students can also pre-register for their HSC results on third-party websites such as school.gradeup.co.

The Maharashtra board HSC 12th exams were held between March 1st and March 20th this year. Around 14.85 lakh students took the exam, 5.8 lakh appearing for the science exam, 4.79 lakh for commerce, 3.66 lakh for arts and the remaining for the vocational exams.

How to check MSBSHSE 12th HSC result