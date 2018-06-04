The 10th and 12th results of the Jharkhand board will be declared on June 6th or June 7th, according to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Chairman, Arvind Kumar Singh, the Times of India is reporting. Students who appeared for the JAC 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their results online at jac.nic.in when released.

The JAC 10th and 12th results were initially supposed to be made available online in the last week of May, or the very beginning of June, and in fact several media outlets had reported that the Jharkhand 12th and 10th results were going to be released on June 1st, but they weren’t declared on that date.

How to check Jharkhand board result (JAC 10th and 12th results)

When the JAC results are declared, log on to the Jharkhand board’s official website. Look for and click on the link to the 2018 Jharkhand board exam results for 10th or 12th class. Enter and submit the details requested. Your results should be displayed on the screen. You can take a printout for reference.

In 2018, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th class Jharkhand board exams, which were held across 1,490 centres around the country.