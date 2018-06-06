The WB 10th result has been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), and the 2018 West Bengal Madhyamik results are now live and available online at the official WBBSE websites, wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the WBBSE 10th exam can go online to check their results.

The pass percentage recorded at the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 was 85.49%, News18 is reporting. The top three ranks have also been revealed, with Uttarbanga’s Sanjeevani Debnath securing top rank (having scored 689 in the WBBSE 10th exam), Bardhaman’s Krishnendu Saha coming second (688), and Nilabaja Das getting third spot (687). The highest pass percentage was recorded in East Midnapore district (96.13%).

The WB board had released an official notification that the WBBSE Madhyamik results would be declared at 9 am, today, June 6th. According to the official WBBSE results website, the West Bengal 10th result was made available online at 10am today.

The WB 10th results are available on a host of third-party websites as well, and student who appeared for the 2018 West Bengal board exam can check on sites such as exametc.com, indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, jagranjosh.com, westbengalonline.in, schools9.com, results.shiksha, and vidyavision.com.

West Bengal 10th student can also check their results via SMS. To get their results on their mobile, WB Madhyamik students have to SMS WB10<space><roll number> to 56070. Students can also download the Mashyamik Results 2018 app from the Google Play Store.

How to download or check WBBSE 10th result 2018 online