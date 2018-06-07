Expect the Jharkhand intermediate 12th results 2018 for Science and Commerce to be declared today, June 7th, at 12noon, going by a Times of India report. Once again it seems that Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Chairman, Arvind Kumar Singh, has told the TOI that the JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce will be released today, as announced earlier.

Students will reportedly be able to check their Jharkhand Intermediate HSC results 2018 on the official JAC website, jac.nic.in, or even on the JAC’s results websites, jharresults.nic.in. However, JAC 10th class students will have to wait for a few more days to get their results, the Times of India report claims, specifying “another four to five days” until the JAC 10th results are declared.

Singh was quoted as saying, “We will be declaring the results for intermediate students of the 2018 batch on Wednesday at 12 pm. Students can access their results on the website of Jharkhand Academic Council. The certificates will also be available on the Digi Locker.”

How to check Jharkhand board result (JAC 12th results)

Log on to the Jharkhand board’s official website when the JAC results are declared at around 12noon today. Look for and click on the link to the 2018 Jharkhand board exam results for 12th class. Enter and submit the details requested. Your results should be displayed on the screen. You can take a printout of the same.

This year, some 7.48 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th class Jharkhand exams. The JAC board exams were held across 1,490 centres in the country.