RBI to set up public credit registry for information on borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will set up a Public Credit Registry (PCR) as a repository of information.

The PCR will have loan information on individuals and corporate entities.

The move is made to bring all the information on borrowers under one single repository.

IIT-Bombay displaces IIT-Delhi as India’s highest ranked institution

IIT-Bombay has emerged as India’s best university, as per the latest QS World University Rankings.

IIT-B displaces IIT-Delhi, which previously top spot in the country in the rankings.

IIT-Bombay climbed 17 places (up to 162 rank). Next is not IIT-Delhi, but IIT-Bangalore, which gained 20 positions to land 170 rank. IIT-Delhi remains at 172nd position.

India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013

India has registered a big decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) - a 22% reduction in such deaths since 2013.

According to the Sample Registration System bulletin, the MMR in India has declined from 167 in 2011-2013, to just 130 in 2014-2016.

MMR is defined as the ratio of maternal deaths per 100,000 (1 lakh) live births during a given period of time.

According to the Sample Registration System bulletin, in Southern states, the MMR has decreased from 93 to 77, while in other states, it has decreased from 115 to 93.

Election Commission launches its online RTI portal

The Election Commission has launched its very own online RTI Portal.

This portal – rti.eci.nic.in – will help applicants seeking information under the Right to Information Act.

The portal will also serve as a platform to reply to applications online, and there will be timely notification alerts to RTI applicants via SMS and email.

There is also online payment gateway for making payment of requisite fees under the RTI Act.

Centre constitutes group to suggest changes in SEZ policy