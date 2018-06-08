UPDATE: The link to check Maharashtra SSC results is now live, and students who appeared for the MSBSHSE 10th class exam can now check their results on the official Maharashtra board website, mahresult.nic.in. Access to the Maharashtra 10th results can be done by entering roll number and mother’s first name.

The Maharashtra SSC results 2018 have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune. However, the link to download the Maharashtra 10th results will be live at about 1pm today. Students can check online at the Maharashtra board’s official website soon.

The link to check the Maharashtra SSC results has not yet been made available; it is expected to be made available at around 1pm today. Students will have to check their MSBSHSE 10th results on the board’s official results website, mahresult.nic.in, when released.

Of the 16.28 lakh students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam, 14.56 lakh passed, amounting to a pass percentage of 89.41% in the MSBSHSE 10th exams. This is a slightly better pass percentage than last year when 88.74% of students cleared the Maharashtra 10th exams 2017.

More than 4,000 Maharashtra board affiliated schools recorded a 100% pass percentage. The Konkan district reported the highest pass percentage of 96%. This was followed by Kolhapur district with a pass percentage of 93.88%. Pune recorded 92.08% while Mumbai recorded 90.41% pass percentage. Nagpur recorded the lowest pass percentage (85.97%) at the Maharashtra 10th exams.

The Maharashtra board conducted its 2018 class 10 SSC examinations from March 1st to March 24th this year and about 17.5 lakh students appeared for the board exam.