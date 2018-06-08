The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the 12th results of its March 2018 board exam today, June 8th, at 1pm. Students of the MSBSHSE SSC board can check their results at mahresult.nic.in and results.mkcl.org.

In addition to the Maharashtra state board’s official results website, Class 10 or SSC students in the state will also be able to check their 2018 MSBSHSE results on third-party websites such as examresults.net and results.maharashtraeducation.com. All these websites have been updated to reflect 1pm today as the time for declaration of the Maharashtra SSC results.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018

After 1pm today, when the Maharashtra 10th result is declared, log on to the official MSBSHSE results website. Click on the link for the MSBSHSE SSC result 2018. Enter your details as requested, such as roll number, and click on Submit. Your Maharashtra 10th results will be displayed, which can be printed out for reference.

The Maharashtra education board conducted its SSC or class 10 examination from March 1st to March 24th this year and about 17.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The board recently declared its 12th or HSC results, which registered a pass percentage of 88.41%. 14.1 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHSE 12th class exam, and about 12.5 lakh passed.