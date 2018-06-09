The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the results of its Senior Secondary Examination (SSC) or 10th class exam next week. Quoting an official, the Indian Express reports that the board will most probably release the RBSE 10th results on Monday or Tuesday (June 11th or 12th). But if that is not possible, then the Rajasthan 10th result will be definitely out by June 16th, according to the board official.

Students will have to visit the official website of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to access their results after they are declared next week.

In 2017, the Rajasthan 10th result was declared in June and the pass percentage was 78.96%. Boys had outperformed girls by a small margin in 2017, with 79.01% of boys clearing the RBSE 10th exam versus 78.89% of girls clearing the Rajasthan SSC exam.

Here’s how to check the RBSE 2018 10th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 10th result. Enter all the required details and click on submit. Marks will be displayed which can be printed out.

On May 23rd, the Rajasthan board declared the result of class 12th Commerce and Science result, while on June 1st the board declared the 12th Arts result. Rajasthan students registered a pass percentage of 91.09% in Commerce, 86.6% in Science, and 88.92% in Arts.