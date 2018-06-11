Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination 2018 on Sunday, June 10th. Pranav Goyal from Punchkula secured first rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam by scoring 337 marks out of 360. He has decided to pick IIT Mumbai to study Computer Science. The results can be checked at the official JEE (Advanced) website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The counselling for those who have cleared the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam will begin from June 15th. Candidates need to register online to participate in the admission and counselling process.

The first round of seat allocation is on June 27th, while document verification for this first round is scheduled for June 28th. The second round of seat allocation is scheduled for July 3rd, with document verification for the same scheduled for July 4th and July 5th. The counselling process will go on until July 19th with as many as seven rounds of seat allocation and document verification scheduled.

A total of 18,138 out of 155,158 students who had appeared for the exam qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination, of which 16,062 are boys and 2,076 are girls. A total of 4,709 SC candidates, 1,495 ST candidates, and 3,140 OBC candidates cleared the JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination.

Sahil Jain from Kota and Kalash Gupta from New Delhi managed to bag second and third rank, respectively. Meenal Parakh from Kota bagged the highest rank among the female candidates.

Anand Kumar’s Super 30 candidates excelled again this year with 26 out of 30 candidates clearing the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam.

Here is how to check JEE (Advanced) 2018 results

Log in to the official JEE Advanced website. Click on the link of the JEE (Advanced) result and enter the details and click on Submit. The result will be displayed, which can be printed out.

From this year, it was announced that no weightage would be given to the marks of the 12th exam for admissions via JEE (Advanced), but that candidates should have secured at least 75% (65% for SC/ST) marks or should be among the top 20 percentile in their Class 12 exams in their respective boards.