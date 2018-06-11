The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, announced the results of its Senior Secondary Examination (SSC) or 10th class exam today, June 11th, at 3:15 pm. The RBSE 10th results 2018 were expected to be declared today after some delays over the past week in releasing the results.

Education Minister Vasudev Devnani released the Rajasthan SSC results at 3:15 pm today. Students can visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to access their Rajasthan 10th results.

RBSE 10th board regular students registered a pass percentage of 80.13%, with boys scoring a marginally higher pass percentage than girls. Boys secured a pass percentage of 80.06%, versus 79.95% secured by girls. In contrast, private category students secured a pass percentage of just 14.55%.

Around 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 10th class SSC exam, which was held from March 15th to March 26th this year. The board had decided to not to release the merit list to reduce the amount of pressure on students.

Here’s how to check RBSE 2018 10th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link ‘Secondary – 2018 Result’. Enter your ‘Roll Number’ and click on ‘Submit’. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

In 2017, the Rajasthan 10th result was declared in June and the pass percentage was 78.96%. Boys had secured a pass percentage of 79.1% and girls 78.89%.