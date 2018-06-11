The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the 10th results or the results of its Senior Secondary Examination (SSC) exam today, June 11th, at around 3:15 pm. As reported earlier, the RBSE 10th results were expected to be released this week, but no definite date or time was announced. However, multiple reports have confirmed the date and time of the Rajasthan 2018 10th class results.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan SSC exam 2018 will have to visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, to access their 10th results after they are declared.

In 2017, the Rajasthan 10th results were declared in June and the pass percentage recorded was 78.96%. Boys had secured a pass percentage of 79.1% and girls 78.89%.

Here’s how to check RBSE 2018 12th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 10th result. Enter all the required details and click on submit. The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.

The board has already declared the result of class 12th Rajasthan board exams. Class 12th Commerce and Science results were declared on May 23rd, and on June 1st the board had declared the 12th Arts result. Students registered a pass percentage of 91.09% in Commerce, 86.6% in Science, and 88.92% in Arts.