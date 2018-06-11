The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th results 2018 are expected to be declared this week. Some reports anticipate that the Jharkhand SSC results will be declared today, but overall the consensus seems to tilt towards the JAC 10th results being released sometime this week.

The JAC 10th results were expected to be declared on June 6th or June 7th, but the result release date was postponed to either June 9th to June 10th. The current expected date for the Jharkhand 10th results is not official, and the JAC has not confirmed the date of the state’s SSC result.

When they are eventually declared, Jharkhand 10th class students will be able to check their SSC results at the official JAC website, jac.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the 10th results will also be available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresutls.net, and indiaresults.com.

Around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand 10th class exam this year and the Council conducted the examination in the month of March in around 1,500 centres.

How to check Jharkhand 10th results 2018

Log on to the official Jharkhand Academic Council website. Click on the link for the JAC 10th class result 2018. Enter and submit the required details. The Jharkhand 10th results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The JAC recently released results for its 12th Science and Commerce exams 2018, with 48.34% passing the Science exam and 67.49% clearing the Commerce exam.