The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-II examination on June 6th; now it has uploaded the SSC CGL 2017 marks on its official website. Candidates who are expecting their CGL 2017 results can check the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

1,48,446 candidates had appeared for the SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II examination, with a total of 3,719 candidates clearing the SSC SGL 2017 Tier-II exam and qualifying for the Tier-III CGL exam.

The SSC had conducted the CGL 2017 Tier-II exam from February 17th to 22nd this year, but the exam was marred by allegations of leaks and students faced technical glitches during the exam. The Commission had even conducted a re-examination on March 9th.

How to check results and marks of the SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II exam

Log on to the official SSC website. On top panel, click on the ‘Result’ button. A new window will open. Make sure that the ‘CGL’ tab (on top) is selected. To check CGL Tier II results, click on the respective links under the ‘Result’ column of the notification released on June 6th. Search for your name or roll number to find your SSC CGL result. To check SSC CGL Tier II marks, click on the link under the ‘Write Up’ column of the notification released on June 11th. A PDF file will open. Go to the link in PDF file to see marks. Alternatively, go to this direct link to check SSC CGL Tier II marks. Select the exam, enter your roll number or registration number and sign in to check your marks.

The SSC CGL 2017 Tier II exam results will be available online for candidates to check until July 10th, 2017.

CGL 2017 Tier-II results were expected on June 8th, but were declared a few days earlier on June 6th. The CGL 2018 Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 25th, 2018.