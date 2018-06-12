The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier-I results are expected to be declared on June 15th. This is, however, a tentative result date for the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-I exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in an update released on June 8th, has given result date details for a few of its pending exam results.

Along with the result date for the SSC CHSL 10+2 exam 2017, the Commission is expected to declare the results of the Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract Examination-2017 (Paper-II) on June 22nd. This is also a tentative result date.

Apart from the above results, the Commission has also set a firm result date for its Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2017. The results of the said exam were expected on May 31st, but will now be released by the Commission on June 15th.

To check these results, when declared and released, candidates will have to visit the official SSC website, going to the Results section and looking for the results of the relevant examination

The Commission declared the results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 Tier-II Examination on June 6th, coming two days before the expected date of declaration of the results.