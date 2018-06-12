Those waiting for the AP Inter results 2018 can check their results online. The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first and second year vocational and general supplementary exam results. Andhra Pradesh state education minister Ganta Srinivasarao declared the 2018 BIEAP Supplementary results today, June 12th, at around 12 noon.

The AP Inter Supplementary results are available on few third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and indiaresults.com. Students were supposed to be able to check the Andhra Pradesh Inter results on the BIEAP’s official website, bieap.gov.in, too, but the result links aren’t active yet on the BIEAP’s site.

The BIEAP had conducted the supplementary examination in the month of May this year, while the main examinations for first and second year were conducted sin the month of February and March. The results of the latter were declared in April 2018.

How to check the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year Supplementary results

Visit the Manabadi website. Click on the AP Intermediate Vocational and General Supplementary 1st and 2nd year results, whichever is relevant. Enter your Hall Ticket Number, select the year and click on ‘Submit’. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

This year, around 5.53 lakh students appeared for the first year and around 5 lakh appeared for the second year BIEAP 2018 Intermediate main exams.