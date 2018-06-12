The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued admit cards for its Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2018 on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 29th, June 30th, and July 1st, and will be conducted in 19 centres across the country. Candidates applying for the posts advertised in the Geo exam notification can download their UPSC e-admit cards now.

The UPSC notification for the recruitment of 47 positions of Geologists, Geophysicists, and Chemists for the Ministry of Mines, and 23 Junior Hydrogeologists for the Ministry of Water Resources, was released on March 21st of this year.

How to download admit cards for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam 2018

Click on the direct link to download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam admit card. Click the link under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’. Select either ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’. Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit’. Your UPSC Geo exam admit card 2018 will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Commission has advised candidates to download the Geo exam admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute server issues. In case the photograph on the admit card is not clear, candidates are supposed to carry two identical photographs with proof of identity. Candidates may contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone numbers 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 on any working day between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM in case they experience issues downloading their 2018 UPSC admit card.

The exam schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2018 was also released by the UPSC in the notification. The exams on June 29th and 30th will be held in two sessions with each being three hours’ long. There will be only one session of the July 1st exam – in the morning from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

Since the positions are open to differently-abled persons, some amount of extra time will be allocated to differently-abled persons according to the rules. The details of extra time and rules regarding the same can be accessed at this link.

Following is the eligibility criteria for various positions under the notification

Geologists in Geological Survey of India: Candidates must have a Master’s degree in Geological Science, Geology, Applied Geology, Geo-Exploration, Mineral Exploration, Engineering Geology, Marine Geology, Earth Science and Resource Management, Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies, Petroleum Geosciences, Petroleum Exploration, Geochemistry, Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology.

Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India: Applicants must have obtained an M.Sc. in Physics, Applied Physics or Geophysics, an Integrated M.Sc. in Exploration Geophysics, an M.Sc in Applied Geophysics, an M.Sc. in Marine Geophysics, or an M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics)

Chemists in Geological Survey of India: Candidates applying need to have an M.Sc. in Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, or Analytical Chemistry to be eligible for the position.

Junior Hydrogeologists in Central Ground Water Board: Candidates must have a Master’s degree in Geology, Applied Geology, Marine Geology, or Hydrogeology.