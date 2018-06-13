Bank of Baroda (BoB) is inviting applications for a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance (PGCBF) 2018. The 9-month postgraduate course is imparted through Baroda Manipal School of Banking and the course also includes 3 months’ of on-the-job training before the certificate is issued.

Bank of Baroda has provisions for the intake of 600 candidates. After completion of the course, candidates are assured a ‘full-fledged Banking career with Bank of Baroda’ and appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.

Bank of Baroda PDCBF 2018 recruitment important dates

Schedule of Events Date Start date for Online Registration June 12th Online Payment of Application Fees June 12th Last date for Online Registration July 2nd Download of Call letter for Examination From July 18th onwards Date of Examination (Tentative) July 28th

Candidates need to hold a graduate degree with minimum 55% (50% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized university. The minimum age of the candidates is 20 years and maximum 28 years as on June 2nd, 2018. There is relaxation of age restriction for reserved candidates.

Candidates will be selected through an online exam, both objective and descriptive, followed by group discussion and interview. The online exam will consists of Reasoning and Computer aptitude, General/Banking/Economy Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language skills.

How to apply for BoB PGCBF 2018 course

Click on this link to apply for the course. At the link, click on “Click here for New Registration” to open up the online application form. Enter basic details and upload a scanned photograph and signature. Pay the requisite application fee online (Rs.600 for general and OBC, and Rs.100 for SC/ST/PWD category). Click on the Submit button after submitting payment details.

After the selection process, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.3,45,000 (plus taxes), which includes course fee as well as boarding and lodging. The course fee will be reimbursed as loyalty bonus once the candidate finishes 5 years of employment in the bank.

For more details on the course, click here to access the official notification.