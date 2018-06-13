Trump, Kim sign agreement on complete denuclearization after historic summit

US president, Donald Trump, and North Korean chief, Kim Jong Un, have signed an agreement in which North Korea commits to complete denuclearisation.

The announcement came after maiden talks between the two nations at Singapore’s Sentosa island.

With this, the United States will provide “security guarantees” to North Korea.

Both nations also committed to establishing renewed relations.

India bags 7 medals at the Umakhanov Memorial Boxing Tournament in Russia

Indian pugilists won 7 medals at the Umakhanov Memorial Boxing Tournament in Russia.

However, there was only 1 gold medal in it for India, coming from Saweety Boora in the 75kg category.

Boora won gold in the women’s boxing, beating Russia Anna Anfinogenova after a tough fight.

India’s medal haul at the tournament included 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Brijesh Yadav (81kg division) and Virender Kumar (91kg division) lost their final matches to claim silver medals.

President Kovind to embark on 3-nation tour to Greece, Suriname and Cuba

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on an official three-nation tour to Greece, Suriname and Cuba from June 16th to 22nd.

On the tour, many agreements and MoUs in health and medicine, elections, IT and Ayurveda are scheduled to be signed.

The first leg of the tour covers Greece on June 16th. The second will see the president visit Suriname on June 19th, and finally visit Cuba in the third leg.

The president’s visit to Suriname and Cuba will be the first ever visit by an Indian head of state to the two nations.

Ahmedabad scientists discover new exoplanet, EPIC, 600 lights years away

Researchers from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad have discovered a new exo-planet.

The planet is 6 times larger than the earth and revolves around a Sun-like star which is about 600 light years away from us.

Both the planet and the star have been named EPIC.

The research team was led by PRL’s Abhijit Chakraborty.

NITI Aayog select 3,000 more schools for Atal Tinkering Labs

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has selected 3,000 additional schools for the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs).

The total number of schools that come under the organisation’s ATL programe come to 5,441.

Selected schools will each receive a grant of Rs.20 lakh over the next five years.

The grant money is being given to establish Atal Tinkering Labs for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among secondary school children across the country.

The aim of the programme is to establish ATLs in every district of India.

Ten new iconic sites selected under Phase III of Swachh Iconic Places of Swachh Bharat Mission