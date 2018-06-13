The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (or TS EdCET) 2018 results have been announced today, June 13th, at around 12 noon. The TS EdCET results were announced along with the TS ICET results 2018. Students can check their TS EdCET results on the board’s official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

A total of 32,330 students appeared for the Telangana EdCET examination, out of which 30,606 students qualified. The pass percentage of the TS EdCET exam is 94.67%. Sucharika P bagged first position in Maths with a score of 106; Shiva Shankar Reddy topped in Social Science with 98 marks, and Vinay Kumar secured first position in English with a score of 122 marks. Nadia secured the first position in Biological Science, scoring 97 marks.

How to check Telangana EdCET results 2018

Log on to the official TSCHE EdCET website . Click on the link for the Telangana EdCET results 2018. Enter the required details, such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number, and click on Submit. Your Telangana EdCET 2018 results will be displayed and you will be able to take a printout.

Osmania University conducts the TS EdCET 2018 exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The Telangana EdCET 2018 exam was conducted on May 31st in two shifts. The course is held for admissions to B.Ed programmes in the state of Telangana.