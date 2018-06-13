The 2018 Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) results have been declared today, June 13th. The TS ICET results were expected to be declared on June 6th, as per an official notification, but were delayed due to unknown reasons. Students can check their Telangana ICET results on the official website of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), icet.tsche.ac.in.

Out of the 55,191 students who appeared for the Telangana entrance test, 49,812 cleared the exam, according to Times of India. This amounts to a pass percentage of 90.25%.

Sathya Adithya Thati from Hyderabad topped the TS CIET 2018 examination with a score of 164.28 marks. Y Sai Sandeep and G Naveen Kumar bagged second and third rank, respectively, with a score of 161.25. S Lakshmi Sravanthi secured the topmost position among girls and managed to bag the 4th rank overall.

How to check Telangana ICET 2018 results

Log on to the official TSCHE ICET website. Click on the link for the TS ICET results 2018. Enter the required details, such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number, and submit the details. Your Telangana ICET 2018 results will be displayed and you will be able to take a printout of the same.

Kakatiya University conducts the TS ICET 2018 exam on behalf of the TSCHE. This year, the Telangana ICET exam was conducted on May 23rd and 24th. The course is held for admissions to MBA, MCA, and other courses in colleges in the state of Telangana.

Response sheets of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TS ICET 2018 exam are already available online and candidates’ final scores are subject to the council’s normalisation process.

The Telangana ICET 2018 results were marred with many delays, the latest of which came just a few days back. Then, the official website for the ICET had been updated with a scrolling message that said, “Results Will be Announced Soon.”