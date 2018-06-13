The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a tentative 2019 exam and recruitment schedule for all the important exams it will be conducting next year. The year will start with Engineering Services Prelim Exam 2019, which will be held on January 6th, 2019, and the notification for which will come out in September 2018.

In 2019, the UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Exam Main exam in the month of September (September 20th, 2019), rather than in October when examination the usually conducted. The notification for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Exam will be released on February 19th, 2019, and the last date to apply for the same will be March 18th, 2019. The Preliminary exam is schedule for June 2nd, 2019.

The notification for the Combined Defense Service (CDS) exam is scheduled to be realsed in October 2018 and the exam is scheduled for February 3rd, 2019. The notifications for the National Defense Academy and the Naval Academy exams will be released on January 9th, 2019, and the exam is scheduled for April 21st, 2019.

UPSC 2019 exam schedule important dates

Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for Application Exam Date Engineering Services (Prelim) 2019 26.09.2018 22.10.2018 06.01.2019 C.D.S. Examination (I) 2019 31.10.2018 26.11.2018 03.02.2019 NDA & NA (I) 2019 09.01.2019 04.02.2019 21.04.2019 Civil Services (Prelim) 2019 19.02.2019 18.03.2019 02.06.2019 IFS (Prelim) 2019 19.02.2019 18.03.2019 02.06.2019 IES/ISS 2019 20.03.2019 16.04.2019 28.06.2019 Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist exam 2019 20.03.2019 16.04.2019 28.06.2019 Engineering Services Mains 2019 NA NA 30.06.2019 Combined Medical Services 10.04.2019 06.05.2019 21.07.2019 CAPF (ACs) 2019 24.04.2019 20.05.2019 18.08.2019 C.D.S. Examination (II) 2019 12.06.2019 08.07.2019 08.09.2019 Civil Services (Main) NA NA 20.09.2019 NDA & NA (II) 2019 07.08.2019 03.09.2019 17.11.2019 IFS Mains NA NA 01.12.2019

The UPSC notification on the 2019 exam scheduled and recruitment tests clarified that all the above dates are tentative and are liable to alteration.