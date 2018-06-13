UPSC recruitment 2019: UPSC exam schedule 2019 released; IES/ISS exam 2019 in June, CMSE in July
The UPSC has released its 2019 exam schedule. It will conduct its Civil Services Prelim exam 2019 on June 2nd and Main exam on September 20th next year.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a tentative 2019 exam and recruitment schedule for all the important exams it will be conducting next year. The year will start with Engineering Services Prelim Exam 2019, which will be held on January 6th, 2019, and the notification for which will come out in September 2018.
In 2019, the UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Exam Main exam in the month of September (September 20th, 2019), rather than in October when examination the usually conducted. The notification for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Exam will be released on February 19th, 2019, and the last date to apply for the same will be March 18th, 2019. The Preliminary exam is schedule for June 2nd, 2019.
The notification for the Combined Defense Service (CDS) exam is scheduled to be realsed in October 2018 and the exam is scheduled for February 3rd, 2019. The notifications for the National Defense Academy and the Naval Academy exams will be released on January 9th, 2019, and the exam is scheduled for April 21st, 2019.
UPSC 2019 exam schedule important dates
|Name of Examination
|Date of Notification
|Last Date for Application
|Exam Date
|Engineering Services (Prelim) 2019
|26.09.2018
|22.10.2018
|06.01.2019
|C.D.S. Examination (I) 2019
|31.10.2018
|26.11.2018
|03.02.2019
|NDA & NA (I) 2019
|09.01.2019
|04.02.2019
|21.04.2019
|Civil Services (Prelim) 2019
|19.02.2019
|18.03.2019
|02.06.2019
|IFS (Prelim) 2019
|19.02.2019
|18.03.2019
|02.06.2019
|IES/ISS 2019
|20.03.2019
|16.04.2019
|28.06.2019
|Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist exam 2019
|20.03.2019
|16.04.2019
|28.06.2019
|Engineering Services Mains 2019
|NA
|NA
|30.06.2019
|Combined Medical Services
|10.04.2019
|06.05.2019
|21.07.2019
|CAPF (ACs) 2019
|24.04.2019
|20.05.2019
|18.08.2019
|C.D.S. Examination (II) 2019
|12.06.2019
|08.07.2019
|08.09.2019
|Civil Services (Main)
|NA
|NA
|20.09.2019
|NDA & NA (II) 2019
|07.08.2019
|03.09.2019
|17.11.2019
|IFS Mains
|NA
|NA
|01.12.2019
The UPSC notification on the 2019 exam scheduled and recruitment tests clarified that all the above dates are tentative and are liable to alteration.