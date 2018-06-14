The Medical Council of India (MCC) has opened its NEET registration process for students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Students who have qualified in the NEET 2018 exam can now register for the first round of counselling via MCC on the medical council’s official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates must submit their applications for the first round of MCC counselling before 12pm on June 19th. The Council has advised, however, that the schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Detailed schedule for MCC NEET 2018 counselling

Round 1

Registration/payment and choice filling: June 13th to 18th (up to 5pm)

Last date for payment: June 19th, 12pm

Choice filling/locking: June 19th, 10am to 5pm

Processing of seat allotment: June 20th and 21st

Results: June 22nd

Reporting: June 23rd to July 3rd

Round 2

Registration/payment and choice filling: July 6th to 8th (up to 5pm)

Last date for payment: July 9th, 12pm

Choice filling/locking: July 9th, 10am to 5pm

Processing of seat allotment: July 10th and 11th

Results: July 12th

Reporting: July 13th to July 22nd

The MCC will conduct a mop-up round of counselling from August 10th. Candidates will be able to register for this round from August 12th to August 14th and the results will be declared on August 17th.

How to register for MCC 2018 NEET counselling

Log on to the official MCC website. Click on the ‘UG Medical Counseling’ tab. On left side panel, click on ‘New Registration’. Enter all the details such as roll number, registration number, mother’s name and DOB. You will also need to give a mobile number for OTP process. Click on ‘Submit’ to gain access to registration process.

CBSE had declared the NEET 2018 results on June 4th and 53.85% out of around 13.26 lakh students who had appeared for the exam cleared. Kalpana Kumari from Bihar topped the NEET 2018 exam with a score of 691 out of 720. Rohan Purohit from Telangana and Himanshu Sharma from Delhi have bagged second spot, each scoring 690 out of 720.