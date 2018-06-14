The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) 10th results have been released. The RSOS declared the 10th class results on Wednesday, June 13th, and Rajasthan Open School 10th class students can check their results at the official RSOS website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSOS 10th results can also be accessed at indiaresults.com.

The Rajasthan 10th Open School students managed a pass percentage of 79.86%, according to Indian Express. There is not much difference in the pass percentages of boys and girls - girls managed a pass percentage of 79.95% while boys secured 79.79%. The results of the Rajasthan 10th class regular exam was declared on June 11th, and a pass percentage of 78.96% was registered. Boys had managed to secure 79.1% and girls 78.89%.

How to check RSOS 10th 2018 results

Click on this direct link to access the RSOS 10th results 2018 page. Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’. Your Rajasthan open school 10th results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The RSOS 10th exam was conducted from April 5th to April 25th this year (theory exams) and April 5th to May 1st (practical exams).

The RSOS is a branch of the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER), which is located in Jaipur. The agency is responsible for conducting exams for private students and open school students in the state of Rajasthan.

Open School students of Class 12 got their results at the end of May this year, for the RSOS 12th exams which were held in March.