Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declared the 12th results of the 2018 Rajasthan exams held in March 2018. Students who appeared for the RSOS 12th board exam can check their results by visiting the official state open school website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSOS 12th result 2018

Log on to the official Rajasthan State Open School website. Under Important News, look for and click on the link for the Class XII result (March-May 2018). A new tab or window will open. Enter your roll number and click on Submit. Your RSOS 12th result will be displayed. You can save it or take a print out.

On a related note, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) recently announced the 12th result of the Science and Commerce streams, recording pass percentages of 86.6% and 91.09%, respectively.

The latest on the Rajasthan 12th arts result 2018 is that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 12th result for Art could arrive in the first week of June, while the 10th class results are expected to be declared sometime in the first half of June.