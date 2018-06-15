Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, June 15th, released the result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I) (NDA/NA) 2018 written examination results. Candidates can check the result of NDA/NA (I) 2018 written exam on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Successful candidates have qualified for the interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 141th Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The notification for the NDA/NA (I) 2018 examination was released on January 15th and the exam was conducted on April 22nd. The recruitment drive by the Commission aims to recruit 360 (208 for Army, 60 for Navy, and 92 for Air Force) and 55 for Naval Academy for the batch commencing from 2nd January, 2019.

Here is how to check the result UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2018 result

Click on the direct link to access the result page. The document has list of successful candidates which can be searched via roll number.

The document also instructs successful candidates to register online on Indian Army recruitment website within 2 weeks. The candidates will receive an email communication informing them of their selection centres and dates of SSB interview. Candidates are advised to go through the document thoroughly for detailed instructions.

The Commission will publish the marks of all the candidates who have participated in the NDA/NA (I) 2018 examination within 15 days after the process of interview is completed and final results are published.