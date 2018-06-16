Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 counseling and seat allocation registration process began on Friday, June 15th, at 5 pm. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is responsible for the counseling process which will be conducted in seven rounds. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2018 exam can register for the counseling process at the official website, jossa.nic.in.

JoSAA counselling process for JEE (Advanced) 2018 candidates:

Candidates will have to register on this link to partake in the counseling process. Candidates can log in using their JEE Main 2018 roll number and password. After registration, candidates will have to log in using their JEE (Main) 2018 roll number and password and give their choices and preference for seat allocation, and lock their choices. Once candidates get a seat allocated, they will have to download the “Provisional Seat Allotment letter” and e-challan. The e-challan is needed for payment of the seat acceptance fee. Candidates will have to then pay Rs.45,000 (Rs.20,000 for reserved categories) as the seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Net Banking. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use. After paying the seat acceptance fee, students need to report to the allotted centre for document verification. The seat will be confirmed only after document verification is done. Once the seat is confirmed, students must report before the due date to the allotted institution to complete their admission formalities.

Important dates for JoSAA JEE (Advanced) seat allocation:

Round Date Activity For All Candidates June 15 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs starts June 25 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs ends June 26 Reconciliation of data, seat allocation, verification and validation Round 1 June 27 Seat allocation June 28 to July 02 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 2 July 03 Display of seats filled / availability status July 04 to July 05 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 3 July 06 Display of seats filled / availability status July 07 to July 08 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 4 July 09 Display of seats filled / availability status July 10 to July 11 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 5 July 12 Display of seats filled / availability status July 13 to July 14 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 6 July 15 Display of seats filled / availability status July 16 to July 17 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat Round 7 July 18 Display of seats filled / availability status July 19 to July 23 Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat

JoSAA 2018 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2018).

A total of 18,138 out of 155,158 students were declared qualified for the JEE Advanced counseling process on June 10th. But after the instruction from HRD ministry, the merit list was modified on June 14th and now 31,980 candidates have qualified to participate in the process. Pranav Goyal from Punchkula secured the first rank, scoring 337 marks out of 360.