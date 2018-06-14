Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released an extended merit list for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 today, June 14th, at around 4pm. Candidates who have given the JEE (Advanced) 2018 test can check the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, for the new merit list.

The new and extended JEE (Advanced) merit list was necessitated after the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry instructed IIT Kanpur, which was responsible for conducting the JEE (Advanced) exam this year, to release a merit list which is twice the number of available seats in each discipline and each category.

It has been the practice to release a merit list that has at least twice the number of candidates as seats available. However, this year in the initial JEE (Advanced) merit list, just 18,138 students were listed, which is just 1.6 times the number of seats available.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Responding to requests from students and IIT community to proactively ensure that all reservation seats are duly filled, I have directed @IIT Kanpur conducting JEE advanced to make available candidates, strictly as per merit, twice the number of seats in each category.”

How to check the new JEE (Advanced) merit list

Log on to the official JEE (Advanced) results website. Enter the necessary details and click on ‘Sign In’. Your JEE (Advanced) results will be displayed along with the new rankings. You can check if you have qualified.

The JoSAA will start the counselling process for students who have qualified at the JEE (Advanced) 2018 exam from tomorrow, which will be held in seven rounds. The original merit list for JEE Advanced 2018 was declared on June 10th.