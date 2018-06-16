The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has updated its official website to reflect that the ICAR AIEEA admit cards for its 2018 exam have been released. However, the link on the official site, doesn’t seem to have gone live just yet.

Those appearing for the ICAR’s All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 will have to keep checking the official sites, aieea.net and icar.org.in, for their admit cards. Students are requested to sign in and check for their ICAR AIEEA admit cards 2018.

The ICAR AIEEA admit cards were expected to be released on June 14th, but there seems to have been a delay in the Council releasing the admit cards for the 2018 exam.

The AIEEA 2018 is an online computer-based test and will be held on June 22nd for PG and PhD programmes, and on June 23rd for UG programmes. The UG and PG exam has a duration of 2.5 hours, while the PhD exam will be 3 hours long. The timings of the exam is mentioned on the admit card.

How to download e-Admit cards for ICAR AIEEA 2018

Visit the official site of the ICAR for downloading AIEEA e-admit cards. Sign in using your Application Number and password. Look for the link to download ICAR AIEEA admit card.

After students download their ICAR AIEEA 2018 admit cards, they will have to self-attest the photographs on the admit cards and put their signature or thumb impression on it. Without this, students will not be allowed to appear for the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam.

Online admissions for the AIEEA 2018 exam started on May 18th this year, and the last date to apply was June 3rd.

The ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research, extension and education in agriculture which is governed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.