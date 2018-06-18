The AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance examination results are expected to be announced today, June 18th, at 6pm, by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). Candidates can check their MBBS results at the official website aiimsexams.org after the AIIMS results 2018 are declared.

The AIIMS MBBS results 2018 were initially expected to be declared on July 12th, but they weren’t released on that day. As reported earlier, an AIIMS exam cell official had confirmed the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) result date last week.

More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination this year. The counselling process is expected to start in the first week of July. The AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam was conducted on May 26th and May 27th. The exams were online and held in two shifts.

The AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam aims to fill 807 MBBS seats across the country. AIIMS Delhi has 100 seats available for Indian nationals and 7 seats for foreign nationals. The AIIMS institutes in Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh have 100 seats each, while the two new AIIMS institutes in Nagpur and Guntur have 50 seats each.

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam results

Log in the official AIIMS Exam website. Click on the Result tab. Enter the Roll number and other details and click on ‘Submit’. The AIIMS MBBS results will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

In 2017, a total of 4,905 candidates qualified for the AIIMS MBBS exam. The cut-off percentage for the general category was 50% (45% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST category). The percentile for the general category was 99.0014978 (97.4205359 for OBC and 94.1220114 for SC/ST).