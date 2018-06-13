The results of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or the AIIMS MBBS results for the 2018 entrance examination will be announced at 6pm on June 18th, reports the Indian Express. Apparently, an official from the AIIMS examination cell has confirmed the AIIMS MBBS result date to the outlet.

The Indian Express report also says that counselling process for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2018 will start from the first week of July. Candidates can check their MBBS results at the official website, aiimsexams.org, once the results are declared.

The AIIMS MBBS results were expected to be released yesterday, July 12th, but the day went without any update on the said results. The AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam was conducted online in two shifts on May 26th and May 27th.

In 2017, a total of 4,905 candidates qualified for the examination. The cut-off percentage last year for the general category was 50% (45% for OBC, 40% for SC/ST category). The percentile for the general category was 99.0014978 (97.4205359 for OBC and 94.1220114 for SC/ST).

As reported earlier, the AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam was held for 807 seats across the country. There are 100 seats available for Indian Nationals and 7 seats for foreign nationals in AIIMS Delhi, while the other 6 AIIMS institutes in Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh have 100 seats each. The two new AIIMS institutes in Nagpur and Guntur are allotted 50 seats each.