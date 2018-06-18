Periyar University, Salem, is expected to declare the results of its 2018 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (UG) exams today, June 18th, according to multiple media reports.

The University had declared the results of the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) on June 15th and was expected to declare the UG and PG results at the same time. However, the Periyar University UG and PG results were postponed. The results will be made available on the official website of the university, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University will open up the registration process for revaluation and re-totalling of marks after the UG and PG results 2018 are declared. Students applying for revaluation and re-totalling can do it at the university website. Generally, the registration for revaluation and re-totalling is open for 10 days after the declaration of the Periyar University results.

Here’s how to check Periyar University PG and UG 2018 results

Click on the direct link for the UG/PG results page. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth. The Periyar University results will displayed and can be printed out for reference.

The results page of Periyar University UG/PG currently states ‘April 2018 - Examinations Result will be Published Soon’, but students are advised to keep checking the Periyar University results page for an imminent update.

Periyar University had conducted its PG and UG examinations for the year in the month of April 2018, whereas the PRIDE exams were conducted in the month of February 2018.