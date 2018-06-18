The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) 2018 entrance examination results were declared today, June 18th, at around 12:30 pm. It was believed that the AIIMS MBBS results 2018 would be declared at around 6pm today, but they have been released earlier than expected.

A total of 2,649 candidates were declared to be eligible to participate in the AIIMS MBBS 2018 counselling process. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination this year.

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS results at the official website aiimsexams.org. According to the official notification, the list is not exhaustive and includes eligible candidates equivalent to four times the total number of seats available. The percentile cut-off for candidates from unreserved category was 98.8334496, whereas those for the OBC was 97.0117712 and SC/ST was 93.6505421.

The MBBS counselling process will be conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi and candidates have been instructed to ‘familiarize themselves and follow all instructions related to Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling’. The counselling process is expected to begin on July 3rd, 2018.

Here is the direct link to check the list of candidates eligible to participate in the AIIMS MBBS counselling process (according to roll number).

Here is the direct link to check the list of candidates eligible to participate in the AIIMS MBBS counselling process (according to rank).

The AIIMS institute will not inform candidates who did not make the cut-off individually regarding the results of the MBBS entrance test. However, the marks of individual candidates will be released on the AIIMS website. The institute does not have any provisions for revaluation of exam papers.