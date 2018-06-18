The Periyar University UG and PG results have been declared. The University released the results of its 2018 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations today, June 18th, at around 4:30pm.

The Periyar University results were initially expected to be declared on June 15th, but were postponed. Students who appeared for the Periyar University’s undergrad and postgrad programmes can now check their results at the university’s official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The University has not given details regrading the registration process for revaluation and re-totalling, which was expected to be declared along with the results. Students who wish to apply for revaluation and re-totalling will have to check back at the university website once the link is active.

How to check Periyar University PG and UG 2018 results

Click on this direct link to access Periyar University’s UG/PG results page. Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth. The results will displayed and can be printed out for reference.

Periyar University had conducted its 2018 PG and UG examinations from April 24th to May 23rd this year.

The University had declared the results of Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) exams on June 15th. The exams for PRIDE students were conducted in the month of February 2018.