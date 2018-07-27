Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI clerical exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

ENGLISH:

1. Choose the word for the blank that best suits the meaning of the sentence.

Ideally you should set aside funds to help you ____ over situations such as a sudden medical emergency or unexpected expenses.

(a) come

(b) turn

(c) reach

(d) pass

(e) tide

Ans: E

2. Which of the phrases given below each sentence should replace the phrase printed in bold in the sentence to make it grammatically correct?

For the last three weeks the shop have been closed .

(a) is being closed

(b) has been closed

(c) are closed

(d) to have closed

(e) no correction required

Ans: B

QUANTITATIVE:

3. If 92y=36, what is 9y?

(a) 4

(b) 6

(c) 9

(d) 18

(e) None of the rest

Ans: B

4. 21/25 × 75/56 × 32/33 = ?

(a) 34/11

(b) 14/11

(c) 12/11

(d) 23/11

(e) None of these

Ans: C

5. What is the least number that can be added to 5300 to make it a perfect square?

(a) 25

(b) 33

(c) 29

(d) 36

(e) None of these

Ans: C

GENERAL AWARENESS:

6. The capital of Kingdom of Denmark is

(a) Munich

(b) Prague

(c) Hamburg

(d) Heisenberg

(e) Copenhagen

Ans: E

7. The Indian Army Day is observed every year on…

(a) 15th March

(b) 15th September

(c) 15th January

(d) 15th August

(e) 15th October

Ans: C

8. As per 2011 Census, the female to male child sex ratio in the (0-6) group stood at

(a) 969:1000

(b) 939:1000

(c) 919:1000

(d) 959:1000

(e) 929:1000

Ans: C

MARKETING AND COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE:

9. ____ is not a basic element of marketing mix.

(a) Promotion

(b) Place

(c) Price

(d) Product

(e) Publication

Ans: E

10. Compact disc that can store approximately 650-800 MB of data or 74-80 minutes of music are

(a) Zip discs

(b) CD-ROM

(c) Video cards

(d) Pressing machine

(e) Floppy diskettes