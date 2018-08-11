Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the 2018 10th and 12th supplementary exam results on Friday, August 10th. The results are available on the board’s official website. Students who have appeared for the CG board 2018 supplementary exams can check at cgbse.nic.in to access their results.

The board had conducted the supplementary exams for both the classes, 10th and 12th, in the months of June and July 2018. Students who could not clear the board exam of 10th and 12th in one or two subjects are eligible to appear in supplementary exams for those subjects.

Here is how to check the CGBSE supplementary result:

Log in to the CG Board’s official website. Click on the link for high school supplementary exam or higher secondary supplementary exam result link under ‘Suchna Patal’ section. Enter the roll number and the captcha code and click on ‘Submit’. The results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The board had declared the 2018 10th and 12th board results on May 9th. The students scored a pass percentage of 77% in the 12th class result and 68.4% in the 10th class result. Girls performed better than boys in overall pass percentage for both the classes.