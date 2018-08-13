Prepare for the UPSC CSE exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC CSE exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC CSE exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. The term ‘Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership’ often appears in the news in the context of the affairs of a group of countries known as

(A) G20

(B) ASEAN

(C) SCO

(D) SAARC

Ans: B

2. Regarding ‘DigiLocker’, sometimes seen in the news, which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. It is a digital locker system offered by the Government under Digital India Programme.

II. It allows you to access your e-documents irrespective of your physical location.

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I or II

Ans: C

3. With reference to the cultural history of India, the memorizing of chronicles, dynastic histories and epic tales was the profession of who of the following?

(A) Shramana

(B) Parivraajaka

(C) Agrahaarika

(D) Maagadha

Ans: D

4. Regarding the taxation system of Krishna Deva, the ruler of Vijayanagar, consider the following statements:

I. The tax rate on land was fixed depending on the quality of the land.

II. Private owners of workshops paid an industries tax.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I nor II

Ans: C

5. Which one of the following books of ancient India has the love story of the son of the founder of Sunga dynasty?

(A) Swapnavasavadatta

(B) Malavikagnimitra

(C) Meghadoota

(D) Ratnavali

Ans: B

6. Who of the following had first deciphered the edicts of Emperor Ashoka?

(A) Georg Buhler

(B) James Prinsep

(C) Max Muller

(D) William Jones

Ans: B

CSAT

7. If R and S are different integers both divisible by 5, then which of the following is not necessarily true?

(A) R – S is divisible by 5

(B) R + S is divisible by 10

(C) R x S is divisible by 25

(D) R2 + S2 is divisible by 5

Ans: B

8. W can do 25% of a work in 30 days, X can do 1/4 of the work in 10 days, Y can do 40% of the work in 40 days and Z can do 1/3 of the work in 13 days. Who will complete the work first?

(A) W

(B) X

(C) Y

(D) Z

Ans: B

9. A class starts at 11:00 am and lasts till2:27 pm. Four periods of equal duration are held during this interval. After every period, a rest of 5 minutes is given to the students. The exact duration of each period is:

(A) 48 minutes

(B) 50 minutes

(C) 51 minutes

(D) 53 minutes

Ans: A

10. A daily train is to be introduced between station A and station B starting from each end at 6 AM and the journey is to be completed in 42 hours. What is the number of trains needed in order to maintain the shuttle service?

(A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 4

(D) 7