Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) released a circular on August 14th detailing recruitment for 8,339 positions. The vacancies are for principals, vice principals, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, primary teachers, and primary teachers for music. The application process will commence on August 24th and the last date to apply for these positions is September 13th. Candidates can apply through the official website of KV, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The breakdown of positions is as follows:

Position Number of Vacancy Age Limit Principal (Group A) 76 35-50 Vice Principal (Group A) 220 35-45 Postgraduate Teachers (Group B) 592 40 Trained Graduate Teachers (Group B) 1900 35 Librarian (Group B) 50 35 Primary Teacher (Group B) 5300 30 Primary Teacher Music (Group B) 201 30 Total 8339

The circular states that the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and all vacancies have reservation for SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled people. There is relaxation in maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The circular details the subject-wise breakdown for positions of post-graduate teacher and trained graduate teacher positions. The circular also details the number of vacancies for reserved category candidates for all the positions.

The official notification which is expected to be released before the commencement of the registration will give more details on eligibility criteria, age relaxation, examination cities, fee, choice of zones, important instruction, scheme of examination, mode of selection among others.