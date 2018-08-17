SBI PO

SBI PO Main results expected today, check at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Main results scheduled to be released today August 20th, as per official SBI notification. Check for SBI PO Main results at sbi.co.in.

SBI is expected to release the results of the SBI PO Main exam 2018 today, August 20th, as per the official SBI notification. However, an exact timing for the release of the SBI PO result has not been given. Those who appeared for the SBI PO Main exam 2018 will have to check their results on the SBI careers website, sbi.co.in/careers

SBI released admit cards or call letters for the SBI PO Main exam 2018 on June 20th. The SBI PO Main exam was held on August 4th. The SBI PO Prelim exam for the post of Probationary Officer was held on June 1st, 7th and 8th.

SBI had issued the notification for its 2018 PO exam on April 21st this year, and online registrations for the exam ran up to May 13th. Call letters or admit cards for the SBI PO Prelim exam were released on June 18th, on schedule as per the notification.

Candidates who clear the SBI PO Main exam 2018 will be eligible for the Interview round, for which call letters are expected to be released on September 1st, 2018. Group exercises and interviews are to be conducted from September 24th to October 12th. The final result of the SBI PO 2018 exam will be declared on November 1st.

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.