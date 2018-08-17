SBI PO Main results expected today, check at sbi.co.in

SBI is expected to release the results of the SBI PO Main exam 2018 today, August 20th, as per the official SBI notification. However, an exact timing for the release of the SBI PO result has not been given. Those who appeared for the SBI PO Main exam 2018 will have to check their results on the SBI careers website, sbi.co.in/careers

SBI released admit cards or call letters for the SBI PO Main exam 2018 on June 20th. The SBI PO Main exam was held on August 4th. The SBI PO Prelim exam for the post of Probationary Officer was held on June 1st, 7th and 8th.

SBI had issued the notification for its 2018 PO exam on April 21st this year, and online registrations for the exam ran up to May 13th. Call letters or admit cards for the SBI PO Prelim exam were released on June 18th, on schedule as per the notification.

Candidates who clear the SBI PO Main exam 2018 will be eligible for the Interview round, for which call letters are expected to be released on September 1st, 2018. Group exercises and interviews are to be conducted from September 24th to October 12th. The final result of the SBI PO 2018 exam will be declared on November 1st.

