Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 20th 2018
UIDAI announces phased roll-out of facial recognition
- UIDAI, the Aadhaar-issuing body, has announced the phased roll-out of the face recognition feature as an additional mode of authentication.
- The new feature will be rolled out from September 15th, starting with telecom service providers.
- The roll-out face of the facial recognition feature was earlier planned for July 1st, but was pushed August 1st; but that was delayed too.
Imran Khan becomes 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
- Imran Khan has taken the oath as Pakistan’s new prime minister.
- He becomes the country’s 22nd Prime Minister.
- The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President House in Islamabad.
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan secured 176 votes; his opponent and Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, secured 96 votes.
India successfully tests anti-tank guided missile ‘HELINA’
- India successfully flight tested the indigenously developed helicopter launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’.
- The missile was tested at Pokhran in Rajasthan, achieving high precision in hitting the target.
- Another indigenously designed and developed guided bomb, the Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW), was also successfully flight-tested from IAF aircraft at Chandan range in Jaisalmer.
18th Asian Games inaugurated in Jakarta, Indonesia
- The 18th edition of the Asian Games has officially begun in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
- Around 11,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 sports and 67 disciplines in the 16-day quadrennial event.
- For the first time, eSports (a form of competition using video games) and canoe polo will be contested as demonstration sports.
MD Ranganath resigns as Infosys CFO
- Infosys has announced that Chief Financial Officer M D Ranganath has stepped down from his post.
- His resignation was accepted by the board of the company, but he will stay on as CFO until November 16.
- He leaves to pursue “professional opportunities in new areas”.
- Ranganath has spent 18 years at Infosys, holding many leadership positions
Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins 1st Gold for India at Asian Games 2018
- On Day Two of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won India’s first gold medal of the tournament.
- Punia defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the final of men’s freestyle 65kg category.
- India has opened its medal tally with a bronze by Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar in the mixed team rifle shooting event.
India defeats Bangladesh, wins SAFF U-15 Championship
- India defeated Bangladesh in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-15 Women’s Championship in Thimpu, Bhutan.
- Sunita Munda scored the only goal of the match in the second half, helping the Indian U-15 team clinch the title.
- This is the second edition of the SAFF Championship.
- Last year, it was a reverse result, with Bangladesh beating India 1-0 in the final at Dhaka.
Teen cyclist Esow Alben claims India’s 1st ever UCI track cycling medal
- Teen cyclist Esow Alben has created history by claiming India’s first ever medal.
- Alben won a silver medal at the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Aigle, Switzerland.
- The 17-year-old from Andaman and Nicobar trains in Delhi at the Sports Authority of India’s National Cycling Academy.
- Esow finished just 0.017 seconds behind gold medallist Stastny.
