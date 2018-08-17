SBI PO

SBI PO Main results not released yet, no clarity on 2018 SBI PO main result release date either

The SBI PO Main exam results were to be declared on August 20th, but they have not appeared on the SBI website. No exact release date has been notified.

by 
HT photo

The SBI PO Main results 2018 have not yet been released, and those who appeared for the exam may have to wait a little longer to find out their SBI PO Main results. The results for SBI’s PO Main exam were scheduled to be declared on August 20th, but SBI did not release the results on that day.

All other deadline dates have been adhered to by SBI for its PO exam 2018. The SBI PO Prelim and Main admit cards were released on schedule, and the exams were held on schedule too. The SBI PO Prelim exam was conducted on July 1st, 7th and 8th, and the Main exam was held on August 4th.

The next round of SBI PO recruitment, which is the interview round, is to be held between September 24th and October 12th, admit cards for which are scheduled to be released on September 1st, 2018.

SBI has been quiet on the release of the results for the PO Main exam 2018, but if reports are to be believed, those who have appeared for the SBI PO Main exam can expect the results in the coming days.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.