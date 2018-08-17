SBI PO Main results not released yet, no clarity on 2018 SBI PO main result release date either
The SBI PO Main exam results were to be declared on August 20th, but they have not appeared on the SBI website. No exact release date has been notified.
The SBI PO Main results 2018 have not yet been released, and those who appeared for the exam may have to wait a little longer to find out their SBI PO Main results. The results for SBI’s PO Main exam were scheduled to be declared on August 20th, but SBI did not release the results on that day.
All other deadline dates have been adhered to by SBI for its PO exam 2018. The SBI PO Prelim and Main admit cards were released on schedule, and the exams were held on schedule too. The SBI PO Prelim exam was conducted on July 1st, 7th and 8th, and the Main exam was held on August 4th.
The next round of SBI PO recruitment, which is the interview round, is to be held between September 24th and October 12th, admit cards for which are scheduled to be released on September 1st, 2018.
SBI has been quiet on the release of the results for the PO Main exam 2018, but if reports are to be believed, those who have appeared for the SBI PO Main exam can expect the results in the coming days.