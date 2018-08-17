Question Bank

IBPS PO Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the IBPS PO exam

Test your preparation for the IBPS PO exam by attempting selected questions based on previous years’ IBPS PO papers.

by 

Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the following phrases (I), (II), and (III) given below each sentence should replace the phrase printed in bold letters to make the sentence grammatically correct? Choose the best option among the five given alternatives that reflect the correct use of phrase in the context of the grammatically correct sentence. If the sentence is correct as it is, mark (e) i.e., “No correction required” as the answer.

Southeast Asian countries today are far more integrated than they have ever been in the modern history of the region, but ASEAN has some way to go before it can call itself a real community.

(I) though ASEAN has something to do

(II) As ASEAN has some places to go

(III) While ASEAN has to go some other way

(A) Only (I) is correct

(B) Both (I) and (II) are correct

(C) Both (II) and (III) are correct

(D) All are correct

(E) No correction required

Ans: E

2. Choose the word/group of words which is most opposite in meaning to the word/group of words printed in bold as used in passage.

Foreclosure

(A) Preclude

(B) Legalize

(C) Deprive

(D) Allow

(E) Prevent

Ans: D

3. Below in each questions some sentences are given, find the sentence which is not really contributing to the main theme and of the passage or find the odd sentence out and rearrange the remaining sentences to make a coherent paragraph. If the given sentence is correct as it is then choose option (e). If the sequence is the one which is not given then choose option (d) as your choice.

(A) As the LTTE displaced the other Tamil militias and became dominant, (B) To its ambition of a separate state (C) The abuses perpetrated by the warring actors (D) They boldly challenged its political choices, (E) Which, they felt, subordinated the well-being of the Tamil people

(A) CEDB

(B) DABE

(C) ADEB

(D) None of these

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

4. 41, 164, 2624, ?, 6045696.

(A) 104244

(B) 94644

(C) 94464

(D) 102444

(E) None of these

Ans: C

5. 6524.98 ÷ 544.88 × 1.02 =?

(A) 21

(B) 33

(C) 14

(D) 12

(E) 28

Ans: D

Logical reasoning

6. In a certain code language

‘economy search not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’,

‘demand and sound economy’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’,

‘money more only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’ and

‘demand more sound economy’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’.

What is the code for ‘and’ in the given code language?

(A) mo

(B) ta

(C) pa

(D) ka

(E) None of these

Ans: C

7. Study the following instructions and answer the Questions given below:

Statement: L>I=N>P; I≥R>K; N≤E<Z

Conclusion: (i) E>P (ii) R<L

(A) Conclusion I follows

(B) Conclusion II follows

(C) Either I or II follows

(D) Neither I nor II follows

(E) Both I and II follow

Ans: E

8. Kavita and Kamini started walking from two different points ‘A’ and ‘B’ respectively. Kavita walks 2 miles North and turns to the East and walks 3 miles and again turns to North walks 4 miles and finally turns to East and Walks 5 miles to reach point ‘C’. Similarly, Kamini walks 2 miles North and turns to west and walks 3 miles and finally turns to North, walks 4 miles and meets Kavita at point ‘C’. What is the distance between Kavita and Kamini’s starting points?

(A) 11 miles

(B) 10 miles

(C) 12 miles

(D) 14 miles

(E) None of these

Ans: A

General awareness

9. Bhavanisagar dam in which state?

(A) Arunachal Pradesh

(B) Tamil Nadu

(C) Karnataka

(D) Maharashtra

(E) Kerala

Ans: B

10. Which of these banks is not regulated by RBI?

(A) IDBI Bank

(B) State Bank of India

(C) State Bank of Travancore

(D) State Bank of Sikkim

(E) Bank of India

Ans: D

