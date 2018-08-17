MCAER PG Admission 2018: First allotment results released at maha-agriadmission.in
The first allotment results for MCAER PG admissions were expected yesterday but were delayed due to technical reasons. The results have now been released.
The Maharashtra Council for Agricultural Education and Research, Pune, has released the first allotment results for the post-graduate admissions to agriculture colleges in the state of Maharashtra today, August 24th. The results were scheduled to be declared on the evening of August 23rd, but due to technical reasons the results were declared on today at 11 a.m. Candidates who were placed in the MCAER PG 2018-19 merit list can check the maha-agriadmission.in website to check the MCAER PG first allotment results.
The MCAER started the PG admission process for the academic year 2018-19 on July 30th and registrations went on till August 9th. The provisional merit and rejection list was declared on August 13th and the final merit and rejection list came out on August 20th. All candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment list are supposed to report to the institutions on or before 5:30 pm on August 26th.
How to check MCAER PG admission first allotment result
- Log on to the MCAER PG admission’s official website.
- Click on the ‘PG Round 1 Allocation List 2018-19’ link.
- The document will contain the names and allotted institution details of all the candidates in the first allotment.
The MCAER is expected to announce the results of the second round of allotment for PG courses on August 28th. The candidates who make it in the second allotment list are supposed to report on or before August 30th. All vacant seats after the second round will be released for spot admissions, which will be conducted on September 1st and 2nd. Classes for the academic year 2018-19 are expected to commence from August 31st.