Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 24th 2018

RIL first Indian company to cross 8 trillion rupee market capital

  • Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has become the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 trillion mark in market capitalization.
  • The company achieved this after its shares surged 37%.
  • RIL share prices rose 1.31% to hit a record high of Rs1,262.50.

Raveena Tandon appointed brand ambassador for Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  • The Maharashtra government has appointed Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador of the city-based Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).
  • The announcement was made by Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.
  • The actress and the minster met to discuss the 13 crore tree-plantation drive and her contribution to help achieve a greener Maharashtra.
  • The aim is to create awareness about the state forest department’s many initiatives.

UGC directs Universities and higher education institutions to ban sale of junk food on campus

  • The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities and higher education institutions to ban the sale of junk food on their campuses.
  • The aim is to set new standards for healthy food, making the students live better and healthier lives, learn better and reduce obesity levels.

HAL becomes 1st PSU to transact on TReDS: RXIL

  • The Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL) announced that Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has become the first public sector enterprise to make a transaction on the “TReDS platform”.
  • TReDS is an online electronic institutional mechanism for facilitating the financing of trade receivables of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) through multiple financiers.

35% of cyber attacks on Indian sites from China: CERT-In report

  • The maximum number of cyber attacks on official Indian websites are from China, US and Russia, with 35% of attacks coming from China.
  • After China, the most cyber attacks come from the USA (17%), Russia (15%), Pakistan (9%), Canada (7%) and Germany (5%).
  • The report comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which analysed cyber attacks from April-June 2018.
  • CERT-In is the nodal agency which deals with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing.

PV Sindhu ranks seventh in Forbes 2018 list of highest-paid women athletes

  • Shuttler PV Sindhu has been ranked seventh on the Forbes 2018 list of highest-earning women sportspersons in the world.
  • Sindhu earned $8.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018.
  • These figures include her prize winnings as well as her endorsement deals.

India wins 2nd gold in rowing in Asian Games history

  • Indian rowers Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh won the men’s Quadruple Sculls to win India’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Games 2018.
  • The medal is only the second ever gold medal for India in the rowing competition in Asian Games history.
  • India now has a total of 21 medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

