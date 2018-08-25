The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has now announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive exam today, August 25th, at 2 p.m. Candidates who have appeared on this exam can check their results at the ICSI’s official website, icsi.edu. The institute had conducted the exam in the month of June 2018. The CS Professional results were declared today at 11 a.m.

As reported earlier, the Institute was expected to declare the All India Ranking for the exam together with the result. Candidates can check the official website later to find out the All India Ranking for both the Executive and Professional programmes once they are released officially on the website.

Here is how to check ICSI CS Professional Exam results 2018

Log on to the official ICSI’s result website. Select the relevant examination, enter your roll number or your 17-digit registration number. Click on ‘Submit’. The ICSI CS results will be displayed and can be printed out.

Meanwhile, Indian Express reports the name of the top 3 rankers for the ICSI Professional Exam result that was declared today at 11 a.m. Tanu Garg grabbed the top spot. Devansh Shah and Nishant Chothani secured the second and third ranks, respectively.