The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional exam today, August 25th, at 11 a.m. Candidates who appeared on the CS exam can check their results at the ICSI’s official website, icsi.edu. The institute had conducted the exam in the month of June 2018. The CS Executive results are expected to be declared at 2 p.m.

According to reports, the Institute was also supposed to declare the All India Ranking for the exam, which it has not released yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website to find out whether the All India Ranking for both the Executive and Professional programmes are released.

Here is how to check ICSI CS Professional Exam results 2018

Log on to the official ICSI’s result website. Select the relevant examination, enter your roll number or your 17-digit registration number. Click on ‘Submit’. The ICSI CS results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The ICSI CS Foundation results were released in July 2018. Mahima Sancheti secured the first rank across India (AIR 1), followed by Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain who shared the second rank.