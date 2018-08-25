There’s a new player in the Indian smartphone market. On Friday, the Chinese mobile brand HOMTOM announced three smartphones in India in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. It is no news that India’s smartphone market is growing and everyone seems to be keen on having a share in it, the latest one being HOMTOM with its offerings H1, H3 and H5 priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

“In the first six months we are looking to have three to five per cent market share in the smartphone market,” said Nikhil Bhutani, Director for Product and Operations at HOMTOM, the Indian Express reported.

The Shenzhen-based company claims that it holds more than 100 patents to its name and has a huge focus on R&D. Also, the company has plans of manufacturing its smartphones in the country taking benefit of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. This comes as no surprise when several other smartphone manufacturers are slowly establishing centres here to tap into the lucrative yet competitive market in India.

“The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products, HOMTOM is sure to mark its place in the country,” Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations, told reporters at the launch.

Notably, all three phones support dual SIMs and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. But it is the processor, camera feature, battery capacity and other details that set them apart from each other. In terms of pricing as well, these phones have been quite strategically placed to attract lower range under 10k buyers with dual camera features and more.

Interestingly, the H1 and H3 get the similar display sizes and sport identical camera setup, that is a 13 megapixel primary camera along with 2 megapixel secondary sensor at the rear. An 8 megapixel front snapper and “Face Unlock” feature are same as well.

HOMTOM H1, H3, and H5 specifications

The least expensive of the lot, Homtom H1 gets a MediaTek SoC that is clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The 5.5-inch HD display phone also come with a 16GB internal storage. Besides, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery.

It is the HD+ Incell display that works in H3s favour here. There is a MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, paired with bigger 3GB of RAM and larger 32GB of internal storage than its younger sibling H1. It also packs a stronger 3,500mAh battery. The remaining features are similar on this offering.

The premium of the three H5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ In-cell display and sports a stronger 16 megapixel primary sensor along with a 2 megapixel secondary snapper. The 8 megapixel selfie camera remains the same. Notably, this one gets a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Its 3300mAh battery comes with “Fast charging” technology.