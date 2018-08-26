Union Public Service Commission released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services (Main) 2018 examination on its official website. All candidates who have cleared the written exam can check the upsc.gov.in to get the schedule of the interview. The Commission will conduct the interview from September 10th to September 26th. The Commission will conduct the interview of 1488 candidates

The Commission has released four separate interview schedules for different branches of engineering. The Civil Engineering interview will be conducted for 466 candidates from September 10th to September 26th. The interview for Mechanical Engineering will be conducted from September 10th to September 26th for 401 candidates. Electrical Engineering interview is scheduled from September 10th September 25th and 348 candidates will participate in the interview. The final branch, E&T Engineering, in which 273 candidates are participating will be conducted from September 10th to September 23rd.

Candidates can access the full interview schedule including the exact time of the interview on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, under ‘What’s New’ Section and by clicking on the link for ‘Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018’ link. Alternatively, candidates can click on the links to get access the direct link for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and E&T Engineering.

The Commission had declared the result of Engineering Services (Mains) 2018 result on August 4th. The Commission is carrying this recruitment drive to fill approximately 588 engineering vacancies across several central government departments.