Peiryar University has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the PRIDE 2018 August exam. All candidates who have registered to appear in the PRIDE 2018 examination can check the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in, to download their hall tickets. The university will conduct the PRIDE 2018 August exam from August 30th to September 18th. PRIDE is Periyar University’s distance education program.

The University had released the examination centres for PRIDE 2018 August exams on their website on August 21st. The list of examination centres can be accessed at this link. Earlier it was reported that the time table for the PRIDE exam was available on the website, the link for which can be accessed at this link.

Here is how to download the PRIDE 2018 exam hall ticket

Log on to the Peiryar University’s official website. Click on ‘Read More’ for notification related to ‘PRIDE exam hall ticket’ under ‘News’ section. Click on ‘View More’ under ‘August 2018 PRIDE Exam Hall Ticket’. Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘DOB’ in DD-MM-YYYY format and click on ‘Get Hall Ticket’. Your PRIDE 2018 hall ticket will be available for download and print out.

With nine schools and departments, PRIDE offers 28 master’s degree courses and five certificate programmes. The PRIDE exams are conducted twice a year – once in August/September and once in February/March.