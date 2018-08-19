Periyar University released the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) 2018 August exam schedule on August 18th on its official website. The university will conduct the distance education exams from August 30th and the exam will go on until September 18th. The detailed time table can be accessed at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

PRIDE has nine schools and departments which includes School of Biosciences, School of Mathematics, School of Physical Science, School of Languages among others. PRIDE offers 28 master’s degree courses and five certificate programmes. The exams are conducted twice in a year, August/September and February/March.

The university had declared the PRIDE February exam results on June 15th. The result of PRIDE retotalling/revaluation was declared on July 23rd.

How to check the Periyar University PRIDE August 2018 exam time-table

Log in to the Periyar University’s official website. Under ‘News’ section, click on ‘Read More’ for PRIDE August 2018 time-table. Click on ‘View More’ under the ‘AUGUST 2018 PRIDE EXAMINATION – TIME TABLE’ section. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the time table.

Periyar University was established on September 17th, 1997 and the university covers four districts – Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University started providing distance education under the name PRIDE from 2001-2002 academic year.